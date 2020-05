May 11 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc:

* SURGERY PARTNERS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $441 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $396.7 MILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 0.9 PERCENT

* QTRLY DAYS ADJUSTED SAME-FACILITY REVENUES INCREASED 0.9%

* HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $194.6 MILLION AT MARCH 31

* EXPECT TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL GUIDANCE ON OUTLOOK WHEN RESULTS HAVE STABILIZED LATER THIS YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.34