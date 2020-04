BRIEF-Surgery Partners Says Logan Laboratories Entered Settlement Agreement With USA

April 15 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc:

* SURGERY PARTNERS - ON APRIL 14, LOGAN LABORATORIES ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING THROUGH DOJ

* SURGERY PARTNERS - DOJ ASSERTED SOME URINE TESTS ORDERED CONDUCTED FOR PATIENTS RECEIVING OPIOID THERAPY TO MANAGE PAIN WERE NOT ‘MEDICALLY NECESSARY’

* SURGERY PARTNERS - COS WILL PAY A TOTAL OF $40.0 MILLION PLUS ACCRUED INTEREST FROM MARCH 14, 2019, AT RATE OF 2.75% PER ANNUM

* SURGERY PARTNERS - UNITED STATES AGREES TO RELEASE COS FROM ANY CIVIL OR ADMINISTRATIVE MONETARY LIABILITY ARISING FROM COVERED CONDUCT

* SURGERY PARTNERS INC - SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT CONTAINS NO ADMISSIONS OF LIABILITY ON PART OF COMPANIES OR COMPANY

* SURGERY PARTNERS - TAMPA PAIN WILL ENTER INTO A FIVE-YEAR CORPORATE INTEGRITY AGREEMENT

* SURGERY PARTNERS INC - LOGAN LABS WILL ENTER INTO A THREE-YEAR CORPORATE INTEGRITY AGREEMENT Source: (bit.ly/2yVEHe2) Further company coverage: