March 5 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc:

* SURGERY PARTNERS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.57

* 2020 REVENUES PROJECTED TO GROW HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA PROJECTED TO GROW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE