BRIEF-Surgical Innovations Reports FY Revenues Of £10.73 Mln Vs £10.97 Mln

March 31 (Reuters) - Surgical Innovations Group PLC :

* SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC SAYS FY REVENUES OF £10.73M (2018: £10.97M)

* SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC SAYS FY GROSS MARGIN WITHIN TARGET RANGE AT 40.4% (2018: 42.6%)

* SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC SAYS FY ADJUSTED PBT OF £0.38M (2018: £1.43M), REPORTED LOSS BEFORE TAXATION £2.60M (2018: PBT OF £0.52M)

* SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC SAYS BOARD ANTICIPATE SIGNIFICANT SHORT-TERM REDUCTIONS IN REVENUES IN CURRENT YEAR AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC