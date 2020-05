May 28 (Reuters) - Surgical Innovations Group PLC:

* AGGREGATE REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2020 WERE ABOUT 25% BELOW PCP

* FURTHER REVENUE REDUCTION TO ABOUT 70% BELOW PRIOR YEAR LEVEL EXPERIENCED IN APRIL & LIKELY TO CONTINUE IN Q2

* AGREED A NEW FACILITY OF £1.50M UNDER CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME

* PREMATURE TO REINSTATE EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT AND SUBSEQUENT FINANCIAL YEARS