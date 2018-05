BRIEF-Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets

May 14 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc:

* SURMODICS ACQUIRES THROMBECTOMY TECHNOLOGY ASSETS FROM EMBOLITECH, STRENGTHENING PERIPHERAL VASCULAR WHOLE-PRODUCT SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO

* SURMODICS INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, SURMODICS WILL PAY $5 MILLION UP FRONT, AND ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS RELATED TO VARIOUS REGULATORY MILESTONES

* SURMODICS INC - ANTICIPATES RECORDING A $0.49 PER SHARE CHARGE TO EARNINGS IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2018

* SURMODICS - ANTICIPATES RECORDING CHARGE IN Q3 RELATED TO IN-PROCESS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSE AND DEAL COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH DEAL