April 23 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc:

* SURMODICS ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER

* SURMODICS INC - SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)