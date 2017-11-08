FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Surmodics Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 1:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Surmodics Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc

* Surmodics reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results and provides fiscal 2018 guidance

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $20.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.41

* Sees fy 2018 loss per share $0.50 to $0.75

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $72 million to $75 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.