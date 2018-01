Jan 22 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc:

* SURMODICS RECEIVES 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR TELEMARK™ CORONARY/PERIPHERAL SUPPORT MICROCATHETER FROM THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* SURMODICS INC - CO IS MAKING PRODUCT AVAILABLE FOR U.S. DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: