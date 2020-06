June 19 (Reuters) -

* SURROZEN RAISES $50 MILLION IN SERIES C FINANCING TO ADVANCE CANDIDATES TO HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS

* SURROZEN - FOUR NEW INVESTORS PARTICIPATED IN SERIES C FINANCING, INCLUDING EUCLIDIAN CAPITAL

* SURROZEN - PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING TO BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S TWO IND CANDIDATES TO CLINIC