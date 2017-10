Oct 20 (Reuters) - SURTECO SE

* DGAP-ADHOC: SURTECO SE: EXECUTIVE BOARD

* SURTECO SE -‍SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO APPOINT CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD DR.-ING. HERBERT MÜLLER, WHOSE CURRENT TERM EXPIRES ON 30 JUNE 2018

* SURTECO - ‍GEREON SCHÄFER, MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD , ASKED SUPERVISORY BOARD NOT TO EXTEND HIS SERVICE AGREEMENT EXPIRING ON 31 MARCH 2018​

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD REGRETS DECISION OF SCHÄFER​