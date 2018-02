BRIEF-Susanne Klatten's Holding In BMW Rises To 20.94 Pct

Feb 20 (Reuters) - BMW:

* SAYS SUSANNE KLATTEN‘S HOLDING IN COMPANY RISES TO 20.94 PERCENT AS OF FEB. 15 VERSUS 12.75 PERCENT PREVIOUSLY

* SAYS ACQUISITION OCCURED BY COMPENSATION IN KIND IN CONNECTION WITH WITHDRAWAL OF SUSANNE KLATTEN BETEILIGUNGS GMBH FROM AQTON GMBH & CO. KG FÜR AUTOMOBILWERTE‍​

* SAYS SUSANNE KLATTEN DOES NOT INTEND TO OBTAIN FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY BY ACQUISITION OR ANY OTHER WAY WITHIN THE NEXT 12 MTHS

* SAYS SUSANNE KLATTEN DOES NOT INTEND TO EXERT ANY INFLUENCE ON THE COMPOSITION OF THE ISSUER'S ADMINISTRATIVE, MANAGEMENT OR SUPERVISORY BOARDS.