Oct 12 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS MR. ROBERT LEURS AS NEW MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SUSS MICROTEC SE

* ‍ROBERT LEURS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON DECEMBER 1, 2017​