Dec 20 (Reuters) - SUESS MicroTec SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: SÜSS MICROTEC SE: SUSS MICROTEC IS PLANNING AN ACQUISITION OF PIXDRO, THE INKJET PRINTER DIVISION OF MEYER BURGER DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 4.5 MLN IN CASH

* WILL TAKE ON ABOUT 30 EMPLOYEES AT EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS LOCATION IN DEAL EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF FEB 2020