July 13 (Reuters) - Sportscene Group Inc

* Sustained Growth For La Cage - brasserie sportive: third-quarter network sales increase by 18.5%

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.21

For 13-week period ended May 28, 2017, total network sales reached $32.5 million, posting 18.5% increase over same quarter last year