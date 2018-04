April 23 (Reuters) - Sutherland Asset Management Corp :

* SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF NOTES

* SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT - COMMENCING UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $50 MILLION OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

