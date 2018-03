March 14 (Reuters) - Sutherland Asset Management Corp :

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT - ON MARCH 6, BOARD APPROVED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $20 MILLION OF CO’S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)