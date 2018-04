April 25 (Reuters) - Sutherland Asset Management Corp :

* ORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF NOTES

* PRICED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $50 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 6.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* NOTES WILL BE ISSUED IN MINIMUM DENOMINATIONS AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF $25.00