BRIEF-Sutro Biopharma Announces Encouraging Interim Phase 1 Clinical Data For Stro-002 Antibody-Drug Conjugate In Ovarian Cancer

April 27 (Reuters) - Sutro Biopharma Inc:

* ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGING INTERIM PHASE 1 CLINICAL DATA FOR A DOSE ESCALATION STUDY OF STRO-002 ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATE IN OVARIAN CANCER

* 89% OF ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GRADE 1 OR 2

* STRO-002 WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

* WE PLAN TO SHARE ADDITIONAL DATA ON EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF STRO-002 BY END OF 2020

* A DOSE EXPANSION PHASE OF THIS TRIAL IS PLANNED TO COMMENCE IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ALTHOUGH MAXIMUM TOLERATED DOSE HAS NOT BEEN REACHED, SUTRO IS CONTINUING TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE 5.2 MPK TO 6.0 MPK DOSE LEVELS