March 12 (Reuters) - Sutro Biopharma Inc:

* SUTRO BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF FIRST CYTOKINE DERIVATIVE RESEARCH PROGRAM UNDER COLLABORATION WITH MERCK

* SUTRO BIOPHARMA - MERCK EXTENDED RESEARCH TERM OF COLLABORATION'S 1ST CYTOKINE-DERIVATIVE PROGRAM BY 1 YEAR, INCLUDING PAYMENT TO CO OF UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT