June 22 (Reuters) - Sutro Biopharma Inc:

* SUTRO BIOPHARMA PRESENTS NEW PRECLINICAL DATA AT 2020 AACR VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING II SUGGESTING SYNERGY BETWEEN ITS STRO-002 ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATE AND IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS RESULTING IN TUMOR REGRESSION AND ADAPTIVE ANTI-TUMOR IMMUNITY