March 3 (Reuters) - Sutro Biopharma Inc:

* SUTRO BIOPHARMA SAYS ON FEB 28, ENTERED INTO A LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SUTRO BIOPHARMA INC - LENDERS AGREED TO LEND CO UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF $25.0 MILLION IN SERIES OF TERM LOANS