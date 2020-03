March 27 (Reuters) - Sutton Harbour Group PLC:

* PORTFOLIO. OVERALL MARINE SEGMENT REVENUES HELD UP WELL BUT GOOD GROWTH IN MARINA REVENUES HAS BEEN OFFSET BY A SLOW FISHERY SEASON

* INVESTMENT & OWNER OCCUPIED PROPERTY ASSETS VALUED AS AT 31 JANUARY 2020 AT £45.985M (31 JANUARY 2019: £45.700M)

* IMPACT ON BUSINESSES OF VIRUS ON CURRENT YEAR’S RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2020 WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON CO REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: