May 7 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd:

* SAYS SUVEN’S PASHAMYLARAM’S UNIT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES US FDA INSPECTION

* FDA DETERMINED THAT THE INSPECTION CLASSIFICATION OF THIS FACILITY IS “NO ACTION INDICATED

* BASED ON INSPECTION, FACILITY CONSIDERED TO BE IN ACCEPTABLE STATE OF COMPLIANCE W.R.T. CURRENT GOOD MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

* FDA ISSUED ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FOR SUVEN FACILITY AT PASHAMYLARAM