Dec 21 (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd:

* ‍SAYS SECURES PRODUCT PATENTS IN CANADA AND INDIA

* SAYS PATENT CORRESPONDING TO NEW CHEMICAL ENTITIES (NCES) FOR TREATMENT OF DISORDERS ASSOCIATED WITH NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

* SAYS CANADA AND INDIA PATENTS ARE VALID THROUGH 2034 AND 2028 ‍​RESPECTIVELY