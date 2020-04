Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD -DAMAGE DUE TO FIRE TO ALL EQUIPMENTS, FURNITURE & FIXTURES IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT 180 MILLION RUPEES AND IS FULLY INSURED

* SUVEN PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - UPDATES ON FIRE INCIDENT AT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LABS IN JEEDIMETLA UNIT ON APRIIL 27