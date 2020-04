April 27 (Reuters) - Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* FIRE INCIDENCE OCCURRED ON APRIL 26, 2020 AT JEEDIMETLA FACILITY

* THERE WAS DAMAGE TO LABS IN ONE OF BUILDING, THERE WERE NO INJURIES OR CASUALTIES

* FACILITY IS STILL OPERATIONAL OTHER THAN THAT BUILDING WHERE FIRE OCCURED