March 16 (Reuters) - Suwary SA w Pabianicach:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS ITS PRODUCTION PREMISSES INCREASES PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR DELIVERY OF BOTTLES AND CANISTERS FOR DISINFECTANTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DELIVERIES ARE INTENDED FOR ORLEN OIL AND POLFA TARCHOMIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)