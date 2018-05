May 17 (Reuters) - FOX News:

* SUZANNE SCOTT NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FOX NEWS

* FOX NEWS - JAY WALLACE HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF FOX NEWS AND EXECUTIVE EDITOR

* FOX NEWS - JACK ABERNETHY WILL CONTINUE AS CEO OF THE NEWLY EXPANDED FOX TELEVISION STATIONS GROUP

* FOX NEWS - SUZANNE SCOTT HAS ALSO BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FOX BUSINESS NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: