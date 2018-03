March 16 (Reuters) - Fibria Celulose Sa:

* SUZANO CEO WALTER SCHALKA SAYS “WE ARE ANNOUNCING A BALANCED TRANSACTION AND REAFFIRMS OUT BUSINESS STRATEGY”

* SUZANO SAYS ANALYSTS ESTIMATE SYNERGIES OF FIBRIA TIE-UP FROM 8 BILLION REAIS TO 10 BILLION REAIS

* SUZANO SAYS WILL LAUNCH LEVEL 3 ADRS ON NYSE, WILL MAINTAIN ONE CLASS OF STOCK, 100 PERCENT TAG-ALONG AND FREE FLOAT ABOVE 50 PERCENT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gram Slattery)