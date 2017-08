June 19 (Reuters) - Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to invest 5 million yuan to set up an electronic JV with co's subsidiary, and co will hold 5 percent stake in it

* Says co plans to invest 47.5 million yuan to set up an precision manufacturing JV with co's another subsidiary, and co will hold 95 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T1mRhp

