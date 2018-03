BRIEF-Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing To Acquire Flex Ltd's Multek

March 27 (Reuters) - Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FLEX LTD’S MULTEK, INCLUDING 11 FIRMS, FOR ABOUT $292.5 MILLION

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION

* SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP FUND WORTH ABOUT 4.0 BILLION YUAN ($638.64 million) WITH PARTNERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pHMbZW; bit.ly/2upG3eu; bit.ly/2pHoZLx Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2633 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)