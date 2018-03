March 20 (Reuters) - Suzhou Jinfu Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS COMPANY OWNER AND PARTY ACTING IN CONCERT SIGN AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER A COMBINED 5.77 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY FOR 397.0 MILLION YUAN ($62.72 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FTbJtV Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3293 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)