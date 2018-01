Jan 31 (Reuters) - Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE FINLAND‘S JOT AUTOMATION OY FOR 40.8 MILLION EUROS ($50.80 million)

* SAYS IT AND UNIT PLAN TO SELL EQUIPMENT TO ITS JV FOR 147.8 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DPBQkw; bit.ly/2nu8nFK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8031 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)