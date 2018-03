March 29 (Reuters) - Suzuken Co Ltd

* Says its unit SANWA KAGAKU KENKYUSHO CO,LTD signs license agreement with KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, which is unit of Kyorin Holdings Inc, regarding SK-1404 for treatment of frequent urination at night

