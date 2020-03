March 23 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd:

* SUZUKI MOTOR GUJARAT CLOSING PLANT OPERATIONS WITH EFFECT FROM B-SHIFT MARCH 23 THROUGH MARCH 25

* SUZUKI MOTOR GUJARAT CLOSING PLANT OPERATIONS AS PER GUJARAT GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVE TO CHECK SPREAD OF COVID-19 TRANSMISSION