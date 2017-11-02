FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suzuki pres: open to joining Toyota, Mazda, Denso's EV joint venture
November 2, 2017 / 7:27 AM / in 30 minutes

BRIEF-Suzuki pres: open to joining Toyota, Mazda, Denso's EV joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp President Toshihiro Suzuki:

* open to joining Toyota, Mazda, Denso’s electric vehicle (EV) joint venture

* would like to cooperate with other companies on EVs wherever possible, including batteries

* India sales solid but concerned it would be caught flat-footed if EVs suddenly took off there

* hopes motorcycle business will be in black on operating level for full year, after profit achieved in first-half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maki Shiraki)

