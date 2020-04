April 22 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp. says in an emailed statement:

* TO RESTART PRODUCTION AT HUNGARIAN PLANT ON APRIL 29 AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

* TO RESTORE PRODUCTION GRADUALLY THEREAFTER

* FACTORY REVAMPED PRODUCTION PROTOCOLS TO ENSURE SAFE WORKPLACE IN PANDEMIC

* NEW SAFETY PROTOCOLS INCLUDE COMMUTE TO WORK FOR EMPLOYEES

* HUNGARY GOVT EXPECTS PANDEMIC TO PEAK IN COMING WEEKS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)