May 22 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp. 7269.T says according to report by business news website Portfolio.hu:

* SUZUKI MOTOR CORP WILL RESUME TWO-SHIFT PRODUCTION AT ITS HUNGARIAN PLANT ON JUNE 29

* SUZUKI TO HIRE 400 WORKERS

* AT THE MOMENT ABOUT 1,100 PEOPLE WORKING IN SINGLE SHIFT AT HUNGARY PLANT Further company coverage: [7269.T ] (Reporting by Krisztina Than)