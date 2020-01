Jan 6 (Reuters) - Total SA:

* SVANTE, LAFARGEHOLCIM, OXY LOW CARBON VENTURES AND TOTAL LAUNCH STUDY FOR COMMERCIAL-SCALE CARBON CAPTURE AND END-USE AT U.S. PLANT

* TOTAL SA - STUDY WILL EVALUATE COST OF FACILITY DESIGNED TO CAPTURE UP TO 725,000 TONNES OF CARBON DIOXIDE PER YEAR DIRECTLY FROM LAFARGEHOLCIM CEMENT PLANT