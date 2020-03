March 24 (Reuters) - Svedbergs i Dalstorp AB:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UNTIL JUNE 11, 2020

* IN ADDITION, BOARD’S PREVIOUSLY PROPOSED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF SEK 1.30 / SHARE APPLIES WITH THE CHANGE THAT THE DIVIDEND WILL ONLY TAKE PLACE IN NOVEMBER 2020

* AGM IS POSTPONED AS A RESULT OF THE RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19