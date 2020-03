March 10 (Reuters) - Svenska Handelsbanken AB:

* CHANGE OF LOCATION FOR HANDELSBANKEN’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE TO DECREASE ANY RISK OF INFECTION OF NEW COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS, BOARD MOVES AGM TO VICTORIA HALL AT STOCKHOLMSMÄSSAN EXHIBITION FACILITY, MÄSSVÄGEN 1, ÄLVSJÖ, STOCKHOLM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)