BRIEF-S&W Announces Q3 Adjusted Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.08

May 9 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co:

* S&W ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q3 REVENUE $22.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $20.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MILLION TO $70 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $2.0 MILLION AND $3.5 MILLION ON IMPROVED GROSS MARGINS OFFSET BY DECREASED SALES INTO SAUDI ARABIA

* QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $74.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)