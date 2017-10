Sept 14 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co

* S&W announces fiscal 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $75 million to $80 million

* S&W Seed Co - Company currently expects adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2018 to range between $4.0 and $5.5 million

* S&W Seed Co qtrly ‍GAAP loss per share $0.62​

* S&W Seed Co - Qtrly total revenue $17.9 million versus $34.6 million

* s&w seed co qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.08