BRIEF-S&W Seed-On April 13, Unit Entered Into Agreement With National Australia Bank Which Amended Terms Of S&W Australia's Credit Facilities With NAB

April 17 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co:

* S&W SEED-ON APRIL 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD WHICH AMENDED TERMS OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S CREDIT FACILITIES WITH NAB

* S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MILLION BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 - SEC FILING

* S&W SEED CO - AGREEMENT ALSO INCREASES CREDIT LIMIT OF S&W AUSTRALIA'S OVERDRAFT FACILITY FROM AUD $980,000 TO AUD $1 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2HII2Ob) Further company coverage: