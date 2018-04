April 10 (Reuters) - Swan Energy Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT TRIUMPH OFFSHORE EXECUTED SHIPBUILDING CONTRACT WITH HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

* SAYS CO ISSUED CORPORATE GUARANTEE AMOUNTING TO $224.4 MILLION IN FAVOUR OF HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

* SAYS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF FLOATING STORAGE AND REGASIFICATION UNIT VESSEL FOR LNG PORT PROJECT Source text - bit.ly/2HnBxzP Further company coverage: