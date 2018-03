March 28 (Reuters) - Swan General Ltd:

* GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC. 17 OF 281 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 253.8 MILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO‍​

* GROUP GROSS PREMIUM FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC. 17 OF 6.81 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.40 BILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO‍​ Source text for Eikon: (goo.gl/1GKKni) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)