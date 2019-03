BRIEF-Swatch Group Ceo Sees Improvement Of Production Bottlenecks At The End Of H1

March 14 (Reuters) - The Swatch Group AG:

* CEO SEES HEALTHY GROWTH IN CHINA FOR ALL BRANDS

* EXEC SAYS DIFFICULT SITUATION IN FRANCE PERSISTS AS PROTESTS ARE ONGOING

* CEO SAYS HE HAS SEEN GOOD DEVELOPMENT IN SWITZERLAND, GERMANY, UK, POLAND SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

* CEO SAYS CAR BATTERY PROJECT IS TAKING LONGER THAN INITIALLY PLANNED, BUT STILL WORKING TO GET A PRODUCT THAT IS BETTER THAN INDUSTRY STANDARD

* SWATCH GROUP CEO SAYS HE EXPECTS TO SEE IMPROVEMENT OF PRODUCTION BOTTLENECKS AT THE END OF H1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)