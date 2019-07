BRIEF-Swatch Group Names Additional Members To Executive Board

July 17 (Reuters) - Swatch Group AG:

* SWATCH GROUP: ADDITIONAL MEMBERS NAMED TO EXECUTIVE GROUP MANAGEMENT BOARD AND TO EXTENDED GROUP MANAGEMENT BOARD

* PETER STEIGER, CHIEF CONTROLLING OFFICER (CCO) AND ALREADY MEMBER OF EXTENDED GROUP MANAGEMENT BOARD, HAS BEEN APPOINTED MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE GROUP MANAGEMENT BOARD

* MIREILLE KOENIG, CO-CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER (CLO)

* DANIEL EVERTS, CO-CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER (CLO)

* MIREILLE KOENIG, DANIEL EVERTS, ROGER JUILLET, LIONEL A MARCA, HAVE BEEN APPOINTED MEMBERS TO EXTENDED GROUP MANAGEMENT BOARD

* APPOINTMENTS ARE EFFECTIVE AS OF AUGUST 1, 2019 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)