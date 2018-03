March 28 (Reuters) - Swedbank Ab:

* FINANCIAL EFFECTS DUE TO CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

* SWEDBANK SAYS ‍APPLICATION OF IFRS 9 HAS RESULTED IN A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON EQUITY OF SEK 2.1BN​

* SWEDBANK SAYS ‍APPLICATION OF IFRS 9 HAS RESULTED IN A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 0.06 PERCENTAGE POINTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)